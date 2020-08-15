Traffic

Driver who ran red light, crashed into another vehicle claims he was being chased: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who police say ran a red light and crashed his car into another vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia claimed he was being chased.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 57th and Elmwood streets.

Police said the driver went through a red light and struck a sedan that had a green light. The impact caused the sedan to flip over.

The driver told police that after the crash he was beaten by the person who was chasing him. He said that person then fled the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle and the driver of the sedan that flipped over were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. They are listed as stable.

Police have not released any more information concerning a possible suspect in regards to the chase or beating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouthwest philadelphiacar chasebeatingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health dept. recommends Chester Co., Delco schools to start all-virtual
22-year-old dies after NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point
North Wildwood bar owner charged for social distancing violations
A vigil was held to honor 5-year-old Eliza Talal at Fischer Park in Harleysville, Pa
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Show More
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
Teenager shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Family rescued from roof of burning rowhome
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Temple unveils 3-part COVID-19 testing plan for students
More TOP STORIES News