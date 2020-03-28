house fire

Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother and her two young grandchildren were killed in a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night.

Officials said the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Heavy smoke could be seen from the first and second floors when officials arrived.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire officials were on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night.



Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, along with a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were found inside the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two boys were taken to CHOP, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Sirweah Quioh, who lives nearby, said when he saw the house burning, he rushed to knock down the front door.

"Only response she gave me was, 'I'm coming out, I'm gonna get the kids. I'm coming out', and that was the only thing she said," Quioh said. "Nobody came out."

After trying the back door, he stood helplessly outside the burning home and watched along with neighbors.

"By the time I hit the door to knock the door down, the smoke had already been all through the house. I couldn't get in the door any further. I just had to wait outside," he said.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, but neighbors told Action News the children's father was at the corner store when the flames ignited and returned to the horrific scene.

The fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
1 dead, 1 injured in fire in Port Richmond
West Chester house fire causes delays on Route 202
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Kensington fire
More than a dozen people displaced by Strawberry Mansion fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News