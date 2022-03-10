Man fatally shot during fight in Southwest Philadelphia, marking city's 99th homicide in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 62-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight inside a Southwest Philadelphia home on Wednesday night, according to police.Police said the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Springfield Avenue.Arriving officers went to the second-floor apartment and found a 62-year-old man lying on the bedroom floor.Police said the man had been shot in his neck and was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.The alleged shooter and the victim were friends, but it's unclear what transpired, police said."We know that these two individuals know each other. We know there was some sort of physical altercation that took place in the front bedroom that led to this shooting," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The 26-year-old shooter remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.A gun and a single spent shell casing were recovered from the scene, police said.This deadly shooting marks the 99th homicide in Philadelphia so far this year.