Double shooting leaves 2 in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a teen injured in the city's Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of South 51st Street.

Police say they arrive and found two shooting victims.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body, including the head, officials say.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he's listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was also shot in the head.

Police rushed the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center as well, where he's listed in critical condition as well, officials say.

There is no word on any arrest made at this time.
