deadly shooting

17-year-old student fatally shot near Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia

Police said Christopher Braxton, who is listed as a 12th grader at the school, was shot in the chest.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon outside his Southwest Philadelphia high school.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 66th Street, near Bartram High School.

Police said Christopher Braxton, who is listed as a 12th grader at the school, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Sources told Action News the high school was preparing to dismiss students for the day when it was placed on a lockdown to keep students inside until the area was cleared.

The lockdown lifted just before 4 p.m.

No arrests have been made, police said.

