16-year-old male shot in Southwest Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- Police in the 12th district are investigating a shooting that leaves a teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia Friday.The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on the 5800 block of Ashland Avenue.Police say a 16-year-old male was shot one time in the groin and received a graze wound to the left toe.The teen male whose identity remains unknown was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.Investigators say no weapon has been recovered. No arrests have been made at this time.