instagram stories

Canadian man goes viral for spaghetti scissors hack to cut down eating time

Canada (WPVI) -- A snowplow operator in Canada captivated the internet with his time-saving spaghetti-eating hack.

Dean Prince's wife, Judy, posted a video oh him on Facebook using a fork-and-scissors combination to consume a plate of spaghetti.

Dean was only able to stop home for a few minutes before he had to head back out and continue to plow snow, so he needed to eat as fast as possible.

His wife said it was a surprise when he got out the scissors.

The video has been viewed millions of times.

The couple has found humor in the rise to viral fame and can't believe all the attention one man's effort to eat his spaghetti is getting.

His wife started a Twitter account for him- Spaghetti Scissors Man.

People are posting their own spaghetti-eating videos.

Dean wants everyone to know he thoroughly cleaned the scissors before beginning to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklife hacksspaghettisnowinstagram storiescanada
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM STORIES
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News