SpArc Philadelphia provides artistic freedom for adults with disabilities

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SpArc Philadelphia has been serving families with disabilities for nearly 75 years at the organization's North Philadelphia home.

In 2020 they opened SpArc Studio at Cherry Street Pier.

The space provides members with a chance to create art projects for sale to the public.

One of the primary missions of SpArc is to help those with disabilities find work.

The art studio has done just that, with the resident artists earning a large percentage of every sale they make at Cherry Street Pier.

The organization takes a percentage to cover the cost of supplies.

Not only does the art studio provide employment, but it also provides freedom and creativity for the residents.

They have professional instructors who teach them how to use and create inside the studio.

The shop includes everything from notecards and jewelry to paintings and pens.

On August 5, 2022, there will be an art show at Cherry Street Pier where residents will display their work.


SpArc Studio At Cherry Street Pier | Facebook | Instagram
121 North Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106

SpArc Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
2350 West Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
