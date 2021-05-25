Woman fired after video shows her inside Texas zoo's spider monkey habitat

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10434255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Stanley, L.A.'s most famous giraffe, is at the center of two misdemeanor criminal trials and has been "seized in place" as evidence by the state. Meanwhile, dozens of people are fighting to get refunds from Malibu Wine Safaris.