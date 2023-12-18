Get in the holiday spirit cruising with the Spirit of Philadelphia

City Cruises Philadelphia has two ways to enjoy the holiday season on the water.

City Cruises Philadelphia has two ways to enjoy the holiday season on the water.

City Cruises Philadelphia has two ways to enjoy the holiday season on the water.

City Cruises Philadelphia has two ways to enjoy the holiday season on the water.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spirit of Philadelphia has been a Delaware River destination for four decades.

For the holidays they offer brunch and dinner cruises featuring festive décor, Santa Claus and the unbeatable views of the Philadelphia skyline only found cruising on the Delaware.

Each cruise comes with a buffet meal, live music, dancing and all the amenities the ship has to offer inside and out.

Along the way travelers can get a little history about the city from the captain as they travel about three miles round trip along the river.

City Cruises Philadelphia also offers a smaller yacht, the Rendezvous, which provides a more intimate experience.

Both are ideal for the holidays and an amazing experience for New Year's Eve fireworks.

City Cruises Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106