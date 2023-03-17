WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
juneteenth

Organizers, sponsors of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade & Festival gather at 6abc

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the country.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 12:09AM
Organizers, sponsors of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade & Festival gather at 6abc
EMBED <>More Videos

Sponsors and organizers of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade and Festival gathered at 6abc on Thursday for a special occasion.

Sponsors and organizers of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade and Festival gathered at 6abc on Thursday for a special occasion.

Organizers arrived at 6abc and shared details on this year's celebration, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the country.

Dancers also made a special appearance, previewing some of the festivities people can expect this year.

The 2023 Juneteenth Parade will air on 6abc and be live-streamed on 6abc.com on June 18.

6abc is a proud partner of the event.

To learn how your organization can take part in the festivities, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW