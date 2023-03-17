Organizers, sponsors of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade & Festival gather at 6abc

Sponsors and organizers of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade and Festival gathered at 6abc on Thursday for a special occasion.

Organizers arrived at 6abc and shared details on this year's celebration, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the country.

Dancers also made a special appearance, previewing some of the festivities people can expect this year.

The 2023 Juneteenth Parade will air on 6abc and be live-streamed on 6abc.com on June 18.

