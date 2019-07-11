2019 ESPYS: Who won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
WINNER: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka - US Open, Australian Open
NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year!— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley.
(📍 @CENTURY21) pic.twitter.com/ZFo1NIo9Ko
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
WINNER: Zion Williamson, Duke MBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football - 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball - USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner
“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019
Zion making everyone laugh after winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete 😂 pic.twitter.com/wb0qEFlQxX
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning's 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre
Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men's and women's NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth's mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men's and women's record in a single season in the Ducks' 96-78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry's previous mark
Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98
BEST COMEBACK
WINNER: St. Louis Blues
PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE
WINNER: Kirstie Ennis
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
WINNER: Alex Morgan, USWNT
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing
BEST COACH
WINNER: Jim Calhoun, UConn/St. Joseph
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
