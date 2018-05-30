PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

76ers investigate critical tweets linked to Colangelo

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia 76ers are investigating whether team president Bryan Colangelo used Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives and to defend himself against criticism from fans and the sports media.

The five accounts took aim at Philadelphia players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to a report by The Ringer website.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events, but said he wasn't familiar with the other four and didn't know who was behind them.



"The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter," the Sixers said Wednesday in a statement. "We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

Embiid, the 24-year-old All-Star center, tweeted that he didn't believe the report.

"I don't believe the story. That would just be insane," he wrote.

The Ringer said in its report that it has been monitoring the accounts since February, when it received an anonymous tip about the accounts. The site said it does not know the source of the tip, but archived and monitored the tweets themselves and found connections between the accounts.


The Ringer said it initially asked the Sixers about just two of the five accounts to see if anything would change with the other three after its query, and the same day the other three accounts were made private.

Colangelo was hired as president of basketball operations for Philadelphia in April 2016. He served as Toronto's general manager from 2006-2013.

Colangelo, the son of longtime sports executive Jerry Colangelo, stepped in with the Sixers after Hinkie resigned. He lost his GM job in Toronto after the Raptors missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and Ujiri took over basketball operations.

EMBED More News Videos

76ers president denies blasting Embiid, others via Twitter. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018.


According to The Ringer, one of the Twitter accounts it connected to Colangelo downplayed Hinkie's role in the franchise's turnaround. It also lamented in another post that Ujiri hadn't done anything to make the Raptors better.

Another account accused Embiid of "playing like a toddler having tantrums," and one criticized Fultz for his work with his "so called mentor/father figure."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersjoel embiidtwitter
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News