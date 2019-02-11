9-year-old wrestler gets historic win in Lehigh Valley

A 9-year-old girl from the Lehigh Valley is celebrating her historic win at a state wrestling match.Hailey Mintz won the 46-pound division at the Valley Elementary Wrestling League Championships in Northampton County on Sunday.The 9-year-old was undefeated entering the competition and was the first girl to ever make the finals."I like going against the boys and, like, beating them up," Hailey said.Hailey's brother Tyler also accomplished a personal best by making the finals for the 54-pound division.-----