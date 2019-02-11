SPORTS

9-year-old wrestler gets historic win in Lehigh Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Historic win for 9-year-old wrestler in Lehigh Valley. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2019.

BANGOR, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 9-year-old girl from the Lehigh Valley is celebrating her historic win at a state wrestling match.

Hailey Mintz won the 46-pound division at the Valley Elementary Wrestling League Championships in Northampton County on Sunday.

The 9-year-old was undefeated entering the competition and was the first girl to ever make the finals.

"I like going against the boys and, like, beating them up," Hailey said.

Hailey's brother Tyler also accomplished a personal best by making the finals for the 54-pound division.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspa. newswrestlingBangor Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Joel Embiid has strong words for refs after latest 76ers loss to Celtics
With J.T. Realmuto in camp, Phillies know their time is now
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Knicks lug 17-game skid into meeting with 76ers
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
More Sports
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News