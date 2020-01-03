Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles focused on beating Seattle Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles found a way to overcome a ton of injuries two years ago to win the Super Bowl and now, they will try to do it again as they get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round.Zach Ertz is limited again at practice. The Eagles tight end has a broken rib, back injury and a lacerated kidney. Ertz is yet to be medically cleared.Running back Miles Sanders missed practice for a second straight day with an ankle injury. Sanders said he should be good to go Sunday."It's the playoffs," he said.Sanders is not 100 percent and neither is Jordan Howard because of a lingering shoulder injury, so, it could the Boston Scott show again like it was in the second half against the Giants.Scott is quite the story.The Eagles are in groove, their best run of the season thanks to former practice squad players like Scott who scored three times to clinch the division.Scott has always believed in his ability to play in the NFL even though he had zero college scholarships out of high school and was a walk on at Louisiana Tech."I had a feeling I would be somewhere, just needed an opportunity," Scott said.Scott has been patient. He was cut last year by New Orleans who drafted him in the sixth round. Scott was then cut by the Eagles this year in training camp, only to work is way off the practice squad into a leading role and become offensive player of the week in the NFC, thanks to three second half touchdowns against New York.Scott says the hardest part has been being patient."Yeah, definitely. It's been a mental battle," he said.Scott says he has shared his experience with others who were in a similar boat like receiver Greg Ward, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Redskins a few weeks ago.Scott is trying to keep the focus off himself and on the task at hand, the Seattle Seahawks.Despite the lack of experience and all the injuries the expectations among the Eagles and their leaders remain the same.Malcolm Jenkins says he is proud of what the Eagles have accomplished considering the circumstances, however he says the Eagles are not satisfied to be here their goal is still to win the Super Bowl.Only one team in NFL history has finished the regular season with only nine wins and going on to win the Super Bowl.