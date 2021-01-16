Cole and Kylie Swider: Siblings making history with Villanova Basketball

Who's the better shooter?



Kylie: "Cole. Hands down."



Who's the better rebounder?



Kylie: "I would say, I probably got more rebounds in high school."



Cole: "I would say Kylie is a better rebounder."



Who's the better defender?



Kyle: "Cole."



Cole: "I got it right now." Kylie: "Cole. Hands down."Kylie: "I would say, I probably got more rebounds in high school."Cole: "I would say Kylie is a better rebounder."Kyle: "Cole."Cole: "I got it right now."

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova forward junior Cole Swider is coming into his own.But do you know what's better than one Swider? Two.This year he's been joined on campus by his little sister Kylie."Initially, I was like 'no way can I go there. I can't follow him,'" Kylie said. "And then every place I went, in the back of my head, I said, 'I want to go to Villanova. That's where I belong.'""I saw her first college basket and that was amazing for me to see," Cole said.The Swider siblings have been making history as the first brother-sister duo to hit the hardwood at Villanova.So now the sibling rivalry commences:Cole is not just a defender, but he's also a protector.Kylie said she now realizes it's comforting to have her big brother on campus especially during the pandemic."Our parents live five - six hours away, so we don't get to see them that much. But just knowing if I need someone to talk to about basketball or anything, Cole is right down the street from me. I can just go see him," Kylie said."One of the reasons she didn't want to come here in the first place was because of me, so I try to give her her space, but at the same time, I'm always here for her. She drives my car all the time," Cole said. "I always try to get her a dinner or whatever she needs at CVS or Target, I always try to get for her, so I'm always here for her."Plus, they've got a built-in practice partner.Their love for the game is only surpassed by their love for each other."We sent our parents a selfie (of us on the court)," Kylie said. "My mom was on the verge of tears. She was so happy to see us together doing what we love."