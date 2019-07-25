Sports

Eagles begin 2019 Training Camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is the first day of Eagles Training Camp 2019.

The team hit the practice field for the first time this season.

The Eagles enter this year's camp loaded with talent with hopes of making another Super Bowl run.

Nick Foles departure, Desean Jackson's re-arrival, Alshon Jeffrey meets his little fans and more. Here's your refresher on the Birds since their playoff exit.


Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky is live throughout the day at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia with the latest updates.





