Sports

Offseason Rewind: What the Birds have been up to since they last took the field

Nick Foles' departure, Desean Jackson's returnl, Alshon Jeffrey meets his little fans and more offseason highlights. Here's your refresher on the Birds since their playoff exit in January.

Carson gets contrite regarding teammates
The off-season began with Carson Wentz commenting on a controversial article that portrayed the starting quarterback in a bad light. Wentz responded to the report by saying "I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There's human elements to that, that I really look at and say, 'Well, I can get better.'" Wentz: 'I could have been better'

Howie makes moves in March
As the calendar turned to March, the Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Center Jason Kelce reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension, starting left guard Isaac Seumalo agreed to a three-year contract extension, and offensive tackle Jason Peters signed on for one more year.

Farewell Foles
On March 11, the quarterback who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl championship, Nick Foles, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A few days later, he wrote a thank you note to Philly and Eagles fans.

More March moves and the return of Kelly green?
The Eagles then signed defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year contract. On March 14, wide receiver DeSean Jackson officially became a Philadelphia Eagle again on a three-year deal.
The Eagles and cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year deal, as they did with safety Andrew Sendejo, and returning defensive end Vinny Curry.

At the NFL Annual Meeting, owner Jeffrey Lurie gave fans some hope when it comes to the classic Kelly green jerseys.
The Eagles acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2020 draft pick.

Hospital visits, trouble for a DB and the Draft
Tight end Zach Ertz surprised an 8-year-old boy battling a rare birth defect in Chester County.

On April 12, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were arrested after a fight outside a nightclub, Washington police said.

Defensive end Tim Jernigan agree to a one-year deal.

The Eagles traded up three spots to select Washington State left Andre Dillard with the 22nd pick of the NFL Draft.
In the fourth round, the Eagles selected Philly native Shareef Miller.
April: Eagles make historic selection, Long says goodbye
During the Eagles Cheer Final Auditions, the team made headlines when they selected male cheerleader Kyle Tanguay.
May brings new talent and a baby to come
In May, the Eagles signed linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year contract and claimed safety Blake Countess off waivers. Quarterback Cody Kessler signed a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, announced they were expecting their first baby in September.
Eagles defensive end Chris Long announced he was calling it a career after 11 seasons.

June: Carson gets paid
In June, Carson Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension.
July: Sproles is back, time for camp
Earlier this month, the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Darrel Sproles.

As the training camp neared, Malcolm Jenkins talked about his focus on winning.
And on Monday, Brandon Graham's wife shared an adorable video of the couple's daughter pleading with her dad to stay home from training camp.
