Eagles lose another quarterback; Wentz and Foles sit

Foles and Wentz embraced with a hug at mid-field hours before the game and talked extensively, both smiling ear to ear for much of the conversation. Pregame felt like a Super Bowl reunion as Foles hugged and talked with his former teammates for more than an hour. From Zach Ertz to Alshon Jeffery to Darren Sproles to Howie Roseman, lots of hugs for Foles tonight.
That was as much action as Foles and Wentz saw. Neither quarterback played, a growing trend in the NFL.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson electing to sit Wentz in fear of injury is probably smart considering the Eagles have now had both of their preseason starting quarterbacks hurt in the first half in the first two preseason games.
Cody Kessler left the field after taking a nasty hit on the first series. The Eagles say he suffered a concussion.
Kessler was also hit earlier on his shoulder on their opening series while running.
Eagles QB Cody Kessler is being evaluated for a head injury.@6abc #Eagles https://t.co/zJQfSacwsd— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 15, 2019
This comes a week after Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist in the preseason opener moments before half time vs Tennessee. Sudfeld is out the entire preseason.
Eagles may now have no choice but to sign another backup or make a trade as they are short handed behind Wentz and Pederson will almost certainly avoid changing his plan for Wentz as a result.
Some available backup QBs for Eagles if needed:
Colin Kaepernick
Sam Bradford
Josh McCown
Matt Cassel
Geno Smith
Mark Sanchez
Brock Osweiler
Brandon Weeden
Trevone Boykin
Landry Jones
Luis Perez
Both Wentz and Foles went through their entire pregame warm-up and even came out in their jerseys.
The number of quarterbacks being held out of NFL preseason games continues to rise. Nineteen QBs sat out week one of the NFL preseason last week.
Wentz said earlier this week that he would support any decision Pederson made about his preseason game reps and that he did not necessarily need to play to be ready for week one against the Washington Redskins.
For critics, who are worried about Wentz and the offense getting into a rhythm and getting their timing down, just look up what the Los Angeles Rams did last preseason as they sat most of their starters the entire preseason. The Rams went on to the Super Bowl.
That says it all, end of story.