Eagles player DeSean Jackson makes the most of second chances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles' receiver DeSean Jackson wants to make the most of his 2nd shot with the Eagles on and off the field.Saturday, the Eagles star hosted a free kids' football camp. He told the kids to give everything they have.The kids gathered in North Philadelphia at the Blackhawks Athletic Club.Jackson gave the kids some pointers on how to play like a pro bowler.He also gave out t-shirts, shorts, and lunch free of charge.Jackson tells Action News with a second shot, he wants to win on and off the field.