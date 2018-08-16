Fans excited to see rematch between Eagles and Patriots

It's a big night ahead at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia. There's so much excitement you'd never know it's still the preseason.Fans are excited to see the Eagles meet up with the Patriots and of course the team they beat in the Super Bowl.They also want to see if Tom Brady attempts to mend fences with Nick Foles given what happened at the end of that game.Alright, it's still the preseason, but the Birds will be on the field again with the Patriots and fans are still celebrating a Super Bowl win over the same team 6 months ago.John Strassel of Burlington Twp., NJ said, "It's a dream season. It's a dream. Out of nowhere. We just wanted to make the playoffs last year and we are the champs."Bo Bonitz of Harrisburg, Pa. added, "I am excited, it's Eagles and Patriots. I want to see Tom Brady not shake Nick Foles hand again."Whether in South Philly or here in Center City, the handshake that never happened came up again and again. You'll remember Patriot's Quarterback Tom Brady left the field in Minneapolis without shaking Nick Foles hand. It doesn't sit well with Eagles fans.Paul Parnell of Kensington said, "We didn't forget. You didn't shake our hand bro. We still feel some type of way."Sharon Mayers of Spring Garden said, "He should be shaking hands. That's the traditional thing to do is you shake people's hands after you play a game."A handshake or no handshake, some Eagles fans see this as the next big NFL rivalry. Others think the Birds have proven they're best already and the Patriots are a dynasty on the decline."Honestly, I don't think so. I think their dynasty's done," added Bonitz.Josh Arnold of Harrisburg said, "I think it's a little bit of a rivalry only because the two times we went to the Super Bowl, we both played the Patriots, so I think it's a little bit of a rivalry."Just to give you an idea of how hyped up Eagles fans are, some have been here all afternoon.There's no way to understate how much a Super Bowl win meant to this city and they're already talking about doing it again.------