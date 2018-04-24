SPORTS

Goose attacks high school golfer

EMBED </>More Videos

Goose attacks high school golfers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

It was likely the most exciting golf game this group of teens had ever played.

ABC News reports at a high school golf tournament last weekend in Adrian, Michigan, a Blissfield High School foursome had teed off and was walking down a fairway where a goose was sitting on an egg in a nest off to the side.

There was a sign warning them of the goose and the golfers were respecting its space.

But that's when an additional goose suddenly came up behind the golfers.

The goose attacked the golfers, with one particular teen, in his purple pullover, coming under direct assault.



Neither student nor goose was injured in the scuffle.

Blissfield finished ninth of the 13 teams in the Saturday tournament.

Read the full report from ABCNews.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsattackanimalanimal attackgolfhigh school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News