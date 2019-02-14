Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SPORTS
Shot of the Week: Half-court buzzer beater wins game
Half-court buzzer beater wins game: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., February 13, 2019
WPVI
Thursday, February 14, 2019 04:41AM
WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Shot of the Week: Check out this buzzer beater that 12-year-old Chris Vahey of Ancillae-Assumpta Academy in Wyncote made from half court to win the game.
It just doesn't get much better than that.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
