Shot of the Week: Half-court buzzer beater wins game

Half-court buzzer beater wins game: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., February 13, 2019

WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Shot of the Week: Check out this buzzer beater that 12-year-old Chris Vahey of Ancillae-Assumpta Academy in Wyncote made from half court to win the game.

It just doesn't get much better than that.
