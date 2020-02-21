Sports

Here's how to watch the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday, February 24

Watch the service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant live on 6abc.com at 1 p.m. ET
LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- The memorial service for NBA All-star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be held on Monday, February 24.

The two were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar two weeks ago.

The memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can watch the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" memorial service streamed live on 6abc.com at 1 p.m. ET.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant



Fans without tickets asked to avoid Staples Center

Authorities in Los Angeles were asking that people who do not have tickets for the memorial service are being asked to avoid the area of the Staples Center altogether.

"If you don't have a ticket, please don't come down here," said Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. Live. "This is going to be a celebration of life. Stay at home. Watch it with your family. Watch it at the office ... [but] if you do not have a ticket or parking pass, you're not going to get to the perimeter of Staples Center."

Fans were asked to register to purchase tickets, and the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. But the memorial will not be shown on the large video screens outside the arena or at L.A. Live across the street.

EMBED More News Videos

Lower Merion High School held a special ceremony Saturday to honor alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last w



Remembering Kobe in Lower Merion, Pa.

Kobe Byrant was honored in a memorial service earlier this month at Lower Merion High School, where he was a star basketball player.

EMBED More News Videos

Lower Merion High School pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during a ceremony at the gym named after him.



During the ceremony, Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer and Assistant Coach Doug Young, who was a teammate of Kobe Bryant, called up the late Los Angeles Lakers star's cousin, John Cox, to help unveil a framed numer 33 jersey on the wall of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.

The school concluded their ceremony with a tribute video chronicling Bryant's time as a Lower Merion Ace.

The boys' basketball team then held a 33-second moment of silence before starting their game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslower merion townshipaction news sportskobe bryanthigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police confiscate $1.2 million in drugs, cash, guns
Man shot by police in serious but stable condition after standoff
Man, 16-year-old charged with murder after quadruple shooting
Some Old City streets to be closed through March after water main break
3 Temple University students have the mumps, school says
History comes to life at Burlington elementary school
Philadelphia police seek 12-year-old girl missing since January
Show More
Temple football players mentoring students in Camden schools
THON kicks off Friday night at Penn State
Eagles fan arrested for punching horse sentenced for assaulting man
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
More TOP STORIES News