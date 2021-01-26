Lower Merion basketball team to hold 33 second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5880644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Kobe tell the world he's going pro

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The basketball team at Lower Merion High School will hold a 33 second moment of silence in memory of alum Kobe Bryant.The NBA superstar died a year ago Tuesday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.His daughter Gianna and seven others aboard also perished.When the players do pick up the ball after that remembrance, they will play in a gym named in Bryant's honor.Later this month, a virtual event will mark 25 years since Kobe led Lower Merion to a state title.Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wore a Kobe jersey as he arrived for Monday night's game.Bryant's own team, his beloved Los Angles Lakers, will play the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday in South Philadelphia.----