kobe bryant

Lower Merion basketball team to hold 33 second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

By
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The basketball team at Lower Merion High School will hold a 33 second moment of silence in memory of alum Kobe Bryant.

The NBA superstar died a year ago Tuesday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

His daughter Gianna and seven others aboard also perished.

When the players do pick up the ball after that remembrance, they will play in a gym named in Bryant's honor.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Kobe tell the world he's going pro



Later this month, a virtual event will mark 25 years since Kobe led Lower Merion to a state title.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wore a Kobe jersey as he arrived for Monday night's game.

Bryant's own team, his beloved Los Angles Lakers, will play the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

----

The video in the player is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslower merion townshipaction news sportskobe bryantlower merion high school
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Tweets remembering Chadwick, Kobe among the year's most-liked
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Go inside Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Montco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Light wintry mix today, some icing possible
City drops Philly Fighting COVID week after vaccine clinic
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire erupts at Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Black-owned boutique in West Philly receives grant from Beyonce
Show More
Philly Boston Market stores change to Nashville Market for promotion
COVID call center opens in Delaware County
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
Camden School District to announce restructuring, school closures
Trapped driver rescued after tractor-trailer crash in Delaware City
More TOP STORIES News