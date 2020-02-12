Sports

Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders return to Philly as champs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders just won the school's first national cheerleading championship.



Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday as they arrived home from the tourney at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

They are Varsity Division II UCA Nationals Champs.



"It was like my whole body went numb. I couldn't believe it was real life. It was unreal," senior Janine Gorman said. "I never thought in a million years, especially where this program has gone so fast - like my freshman year, we didn't even make it out of prelims."

The team is already focusing on repeating as champs next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarple townshipaction news sportsphiladelphia international airportcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
Phils begin spring training workouts, single game tickets on sale today
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Show More
Police search for man who robbed a Bensalem Wawa
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
98-year-old Pa. Girl Scout continues her mission, selling cookies
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
Lehigh Valley's Siba wins best in show at Westminster
More TOP STORIES News