Sports

Matt Klentak steps down as Philadelphia Phillies general manager; will be reassigned to another position

Matt Klentak speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager.

In a statement, the team said he will be reassigned to another position in the organization.



"I have stated publicly that winning is what matters, not just in Philadelphia but in all cities and in all sports," said Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. "While Matt made many significant contributions to the organization, we did not accomplish our goal of playing baseball in October. Consequently, we have mutually agreed to allow new leadership to head Baseball Operations."

"While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen," said Klentak. "I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues, and our loyal Phillies fans."

Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until a permanent successor is hired to oversee the team's baseball operations, the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia philliesmlbsports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19
2 Temple students fall from rooftop: Police
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
State of emergency declared in West Chester after COVID spike
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in Broad Street collision
6 injured after speeding driver crashes in Philly: Police
76ers officially name Doc Rivers as new head coach
Rik Mehta, Joe Piscopo say Trump looked normal at NJ event
Flyers re-sign goalie Brian Elliott to 1-year contract
More TOP STORIES News