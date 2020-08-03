Sports

Millville's Mike Trout, wife Jessica welcome baby boy

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ANAHEIM, California (WPVI) -- South Jersey native and MLB star Mike Trout is now a first-time dad.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder from Millville, New Jersey and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout.



"Our greatest gift from above," Mike Trout wrote on his Twitter account while posting a photo of Beckham. "We are so in love!"

The baby was born Thursday afternoon and weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Little Beckham's middle name is undoubtedly a tribute to Aaron Cox, Jessica's brother and Mike's good friend, who died in 2018.

Trout, who turns 29 later this month, left the Angels on Thursday and was placed on the paternity list, which allows players to stay away from their teams for three days. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he believes Trout will return to the Angels shortly, but the team won't rush him.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmillvillelos angeles angelsaction news sportsmlbbaby
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Tropical Storm Watch issued for portions of Pa., N.J. and Del. ahead of Isaias
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
Tropical Storm Isaias could further delay Philadelphia recycling
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
Show More
Outrage continues over anti-Semitic post by NAACP president
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Fatal crash on Kelly Drive leaves 27-year-old man dead: Police
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Isaias crawls up Florida coast; watching for local impact this week
More TOP STORIES News