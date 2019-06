With the 14th selection of the 2019 @MLBDraft, the #Phillies select Bryson Stott, a shortstop from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ramzs2S9x9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies have selected Bryson Stott with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.Stott is a shortstop from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.