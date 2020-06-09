Sports

Montgomery County OKs youth baseball, softball practice in yellow phase, parks to reopen

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania officials will brief the state on youth sports this week, while Montgomery County is moving ahead with its own plans.

The county's Office of Public Health cleared children's baseball and softball teams to practice during the yellow phase.

Other low-contact sports may submit a request.

Pennsylvania officials say guidance for Little League will also be included in their update this week.

Meantime, parks in Montgomery County will also begin a tiered opening this week, based on CDC guidelines.

Officials said social distancing will be required and visitors must wear masks in the parks when they are with others not from their household.

The tiered openings begin with Norristown Farm Park on June 10.
