NFL Week 7 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who wins the Eagles-Cowboys battle for first place in the NFC East? And how should fans root in Week 7's other big games? Our experts give their predictions on the week's best matchups.

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) at Dallas Cowboys (3-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -2
Over/Under: 49
Matchup Note: Amari Cooper (questionable) 3 TDs in last meeting; Carson Wenz 10 TDs and 1 INT in 5 games vs. Dallas; Amari Cooper (questionable) had .217 yards
Predictions: Ducis - Eagles, 27-17; Maggie - Eagles, 21-7

New Orleans Saints (5-1) at Chicago Bears (3-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -3.5
Over/Under: 39
Matchup Note: Saints' D ranked 10 in total yards; Kyle Long and Akiem Hicks placed on IR, Mitch Trubisky expected to play.
Predictions: Ducis - Rams 26-21; Bears 17-14 - Saints 13-7

Oakland Raiders (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (5-1) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Packers -6.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Matchup Note: Raiders' Josh Jacobs has 430 yards and 4 TDs; Packers have won 7 straight in the series, won 30-20 in 2015
Predictions: Ducis - Packers 26-17; Matt - Packers, 34-7

More Week 7 Games

lines via SugarhouseCasino.com

THURSDAY

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4) 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Chiefs -3; Over/Under: 49

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins (0-5) at Buffalo Bills (4-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -16.5; Over/Under: 39

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) 1 pm (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -3.5; Over/Under: 43.5

Minnesota Vikings (4-2) at Detroit Lions (2-2-1) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -1; Over/Under: 44

Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons (1-5) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3; Over/Under: 53.5

Houston Texans (4-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-2) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -1; Over/Under: 47.5

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Washington Redskins (1-5) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -9.5; Over/Under: 42
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team's biggest weakness
As we rank all 32 teams through six weeks, we'll identify each squad's Achilles' heel. Some are obvious, while others are subtle.

Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1) at New York Giants (2-4) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Giants -2.5; Over/Under: 49.5

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (2-4) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -2; Over/Under: 40.5

Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (5-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -3.5; Over/Under: 50.5

MONDAY

New England Patriots (6-0) at New York Jets (1-4) 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Patriots -10; Over/Under: 43
