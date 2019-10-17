NFL Week 7 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Cowboys

Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.
EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSPhiladelphia Eagles (3-3) at Dallas Cowboys (3-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -2
Over/Under: 49
Matchup Note: Amari Cooper (questionable) 3 TDs in last meeting; Carson Wenz 10 TDs and 1 INT in 5 games vs. Dallas; Amari Cooper (questionable) had .217 yards
Predictions: Ducis - Eagles, 27-17; Maggie - Eagles, 21-7
New Orleans Saints (5-1) at Chicago Bears (3-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -3.5
Over/Under: 39
Matchup Note: Saints' D ranked 10 in total yards; Kyle Long and Akiem Hicks placed on IR, Mitch Trubisky expected to play.
Predictions: Ducis - Rams 26-21; Bears 17-14 - Saints 13-7
Oakland Raiders (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (5-1) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Packers -6.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Matchup Note: Raiders' Josh Jacobs has 430 yards and 4 TDs; Packers have won 7 straight in the series, won 30-20 in 2015
Predictions: Ducis - Packers 26-17; Matt - Packers, 34-7
THURSDAYKansas City Chiefs (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4) 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Chiefs -3; Over/Under: 49
SUNDAYMiami Dolphins (0-5) at Buffalo Bills (4-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -16.5; Over/Under: 39
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) 1 pm (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -3.5; Over/Under: 43.5
Minnesota Vikings (4-2) at Detroit Lions (2-2-1) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -1; Over/Under: 44
Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons (1-5) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3; Over/Under: 53.5
Houston Texans (4-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-2) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -1; Over/Under: 47.5
San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Washington Redskins (1-5) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -9.5; Over/Under: 42
Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1) at New York Giants (2-4) Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Giants -2.5; Over/Under: 49.5
Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (2-4) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -2; Over/Under: 40.5
Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (5-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -3.5; Over/Under: 50.5
MONDAYNew England Patriots (6-0) at New York Jets (1-4) 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Patriots -10; Over/Under: 43