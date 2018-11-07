NFL EXPERT PICKS

Expect a close game in Eagles-Cowboys or a blowout?

Ducis, Jeff and Matt O' Donnell make their picks for the Eagles-Cowboys matchup and other big NFC games for Week 10.

It's Cowboys Week in Philadelphia and our experts are predicting ... Check out what sports reporters Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky and Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell think will go down at the Linc on Sunday night. Plus, more picks in games affecting the Eagles in the NFC playof9race.

Week 10 matchups
  • Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.
  • Redskins at Bucs, 1 p.m.
  • Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Keep up with the Birds and our NFL coverage here: https://6abc.com/eagles
