Week 10 matchups

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

Redskins at Bucs, 1 p.m.

Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

It's Cowboys Week in Philadelphia and our experts are predicting ... Check out what sports reportersandand Action News anchorthink will go down at the Linc on Sunday night. Plus, more picks in games affecting the Eagles in the NFC playof9race.Keep up with the Birds and our NFL coverage here: https://6abc.com/eagles