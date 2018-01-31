SPORTS
espn

Doug Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre watches Doug Pederson (18) drop back for a pass at training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tim McManus
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is calling on an old friend to help get his team in a Super Bowl state of mind.

Pederson confirmed that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will address the Eagles on Saturday morning at the team hotel, the day before their Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots.

"I know Brett's going to be here," Pederson said. "He's got some obligations he's going to do this week, and he and I still stay in touch. We're great friends. We were teammates for eight years in Green Bay, and I figured since he was going to be in town, I just asked him."

Pederson, who turned 50 on Wednesday, was a member of the 1996 Packers title team that defeated New England in Super Bowl XXXI. He raised some eyebrows this summer by saying this current Eagles team had as much talent -- if not more -- than that Packers squad, which boasted Hall of Famers such as Favre and Reggie White.

Turns out Pederson might have been onto something, as the Eagles overcame injuries to several star players to make their run to Super Bowl LII.

Related Video
Pederson to have Favre address Eagles
Pederson to have Favre address Eagles
Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that Brett Favre, who Pederson played with in Green Bay for eight years, will visit the Eagles on Saturday morning.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsuper bowl liinflbrett favredoug pedersonphiladelphia eagles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News