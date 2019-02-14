Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania

"First of all, we don't even know what to say. It has been a little over five days and the campaign that Aaron set up on our behalf has already nearly met its goal. We can't express enough how much we appreciate the support, and even if we don't meet the goal, we can say, at the very least, we get to go to WrestleMania. We couldn't get there without your help, and for that we are so thankful.



Any remaining funds will be going directly to medical expenses, supplementing lost income from previous hospital admissions, and a donation to the Cleveland Clinic.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. The love we have felt from everyone--whether or not you could support the campaign, whether or not we know you--has been greater than we could anticipate."

