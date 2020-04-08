Coronavirus

Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift top running back prospect in NFL Draft

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mount Airy native and former St. Joe's Prep star D'Andre Swift is the number one running back prospect in the NFL draft.

Swift, who is leaving Georgia after only three college football seasons, is expected to be a first-round pick. He's ready to bring that Philadelphia toughness to the NFL.

"Toughness. I got that Philly mindset, that grit. Never backing down from a challenge. Philly made me that way," Swift tells Jeff Skversky in a FaceTime interview.

"He is the best overall football player I have ever had the fortunate opportunity of working with, coaching against," Swift's high school coach Gabe Infante says.

Swift says playing for Gabe Infante at St. Joes Prep, where he won three state titles in four years, prepared him for college and now the NFL.

"Helped me mature as a young player. Didn't struggle at college, I was an honor student whole time I was there," Swift says.

Swift met with the Eagles and others at the NFL combine but now due to the coronavirus pandemic he's among the prospects interviewing with teams over FaceTime and Skype.

Recently he has spoken with the Cowboys, Falcons, Rams, Lions and Titans.

Swift tells Skversky of the interview process he tells teams, he's "a self-motivated young man, going to come to work every day determined, focused."

Swift is training in Athens, Georgia. He wants to improve his ball security and pass protection at the next level.

He plans to watch the NFL Draft where he grew up-- in Philadelphia.

Swift ran for over 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last two seasons at Georgia. And in three seasons of college, he averaged a school record 6.56 yards per carry.
