Former Eagles' WR Golden Tate is signing with the NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate is headed to the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles acquired Tate from the Detroit Lions in October.Tate signed with the Lions in free agency before the 2014 season.