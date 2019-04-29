Sixers look to end losing streak north of the border

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been O - Canada for the Sixers!They're 0-14 in Toronto since 2012.Sixers look to end their ugly history north of the border in Game 2 and even the series of the game one apiece tonightJoel Embiid will start after missing shoot around this morning with a stomach issue, but the Sixers will not have their top bench player Mike Scott because of his lingering foot issue that kept him out of Game 1.Embiid and the Sixers have to make adjustments after they could not stop Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam Saturday night. They combined for 74 points more than the entire Sixers lineup combined.Coach Brett Brown says he is using the fact that nobody's giving them a chance to win this series as motivation.