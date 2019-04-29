Sports

Sixers look to end losing streak north of the border

Philadelphia 76ers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been O - Canada for the Sixers!

They're 0-14 in Toronto since 2012.

Sixers look to end their ugly history north of the border in Game 2 and even the series of the game one apiece tonight

Joel Embiid will start after missing shoot around this morning with a stomach issue, but the Sixers will not have their top bench player Mike Scott because of his lingering foot issue that kept him out of Game 1.

Embiid and the Sixers have to make adjustments after they could not stop Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam Saturday night. They combined for 74 points more than the entire Sixers lineup combined.

Coach Brett Brown says he is using the fact that nobody's giving them a chance to win this series as motivation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News