Marlton, New Jersey company helping to pack Linc with Eagles fans

"We make a lot of neat products," said Art Macauley, owner of Image360 in Marlton, New Jersey. "But when you're dealing with the Eagles organization, it just makes it that much more exciting."
With a little more than a week from the first home game in South Philadelphia, Image360 is tasked with packing the stadium with fan cutouts.
"We have a hard deadline. We're trying to get as many as possible for opening day. So as soon as the files start rolling in, our goal is to have it completed and back to the stadium within 24 hours," said Macauley.
Printing seven photos in about two minutes, 2,500 orders have already been completed.
Digital service company Ricoh is a partner with the Birds, and helping bring the project to life is their ultraviolet printer.
"It's a really fun way for them to still be engaged in the game, be part of the game, kind of there cheering on the team in spirit, at the same time it's for a great cause," said Denna Yeager with Ricoh.
At $100 a cutout, proceeds will be funneled to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
It's an atypical fan experience, but no less exciting for those tasked with making the Lincoln Financial Field look like a typical game day.
CLICK HERE to learn how you can place your order.