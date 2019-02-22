SPORTS FLASH

Should the Phillies sign Bryce Harper at any cost?

The deal will likely set a new MLB record, but will it pay dividends with a World Series trophy?

The Philadelphia Phillies missed out on the Manny Machado sweepstakes, but an even bigger fish is still on the hook in All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper. After Machado's massive deal, do the Phillies need to do whatever it takes to sign Harper? Ducis Rodgers debates the cost of signing Harper in this week's Sports Flash.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
The Phillies were active in the offseason and still could land one of the big stars on the market. Will it be enough?


