The Philadelphia Phillies
missed out on the Manny Machado
sweepstakes, but an even bigger fish is still on the hook in All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper
. After Machado's massive deal, do the Phillies need to do whatever it takes to sign Harper? Ducis Rodgers debates the cost of signing Harper in this week's Sports Flash.
