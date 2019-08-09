sports flash

How concerned should Eagles be about backup QB?

By
The Eagles opened preseason play with a 27-10 loss to Tennessee but the bigger loss was backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who broke his wrist. The injury is not season-ending, but with Carson Wentz's injury history and Nick Foles' departure, Sudfeld was vital to this year's squad.

Recently acquired Cody Kessler is the next man up on the depth chart but should the Eagles bring in another arm? Jeff Skversky and Jamie Apody debate the Eagles QB plans in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.


Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10
The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.


EMBED More News Videos

Coach Doug Pederson speaks about QB Nate Sudfeld's injury after the Eagles- Titans preseason game on August 8, 2019.

