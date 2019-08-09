Recently acquired Cody Kessler is the next man up on the depth chart but should the Eagles bring in another arm? Jeff Skversky and Jamie Apody debate the Eagles QB plans in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.
How concerned should Eagles be about backup QB?
The Eagles opened preseason play with a 27-10 loss to Tennessee but the bigger loss was backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who broke his wrist. The injury is not season-ending, but with Carson Wentz's injury history and Nick Foles' departure, Sudfeld was vital to this year's squad.
