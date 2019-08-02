Vote in this week's poll question below.
Did the Phillies do enough at the trade deadline
The Phillies added a big bat in Corey Dickerson and reliever Jason Vargas before the deadline. Are those trades enough to propel them to the postseason? Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody debate whether the additions will lead to a late-season run into the playoffs.
Vote in this week's poll question below.
Vote in this week's poll question below.
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiasports flash
sportssouth philadelphiasports flash
SPORTS FLASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News