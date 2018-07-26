PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hold first practice of training camp

Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hold first practice of training camp. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at Noon on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles got back to work on Thursday, hitting the practice field as training camp got underway.

The defending Super Bowl champions are just six weeks away from the regular season.

All eyes will be on Carson Wentz, who is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. He had a torn ACL and torn LCL, missing the end of the regular season and all of the postseason, including the Super Bowl.



Wentz has said his goal is to return for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Doug Pederson has pumped the brakes on that timeline.

He told 6abc just a few weeks ago he will not push or rush Wentz, who will be limited in this practice.

LIVE UPDATES: Get ongoing coverage of Eagles trainign camp from the Action News sports team

Among the Eagles who were not active at practice were defensive end Brandon Graham and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Both could come off the physically unable to perform list at any time and are expected to be ready for the season opener.



