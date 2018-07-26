Carson Wentz runs out with authority wearing a left knee brace for 1st training camp practice @6abc #CarsonWentz #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1orUIjK8az — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 26, 2018

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles takes field for 1st training camp prax @6abc pic.twitter.com/5pyCvTtSKr — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 26, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles got back to work on Thursday, hitting the practice field as training camp got underway.The defending Super Bowl champions are just six weeks away from the regular season.All eyes will be on Carson Wentz, who is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. He had a torn ACL and torn LCL, missing the end of the regular season and all of the postseason, including the Super Bowl.Wentz has said his goal is to return for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Doug Pederson has pumped the brakes on that timeline.He told 6abc just a few weeks ago he will not push or rush Wentz, who will be limited in this practice.Among the Eagles who were not active at practice were defensive end Brandon Graham and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Both could come off the physically unable to perform list at any time and are expected to be ready for the season opener.------