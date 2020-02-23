Sports

Phillie Phanatic gets a spring training makeover

Phillies fans will get their first look at a changed Phillie Phanatic Sunday.

When the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday afternoon, the mascot will look a little different.

The Phillies said you will notice changes to his shoes and socks as well as some other minor tweaks, but he will remain big and green.

The changes come as the team battles a copyright lawsuit with the Phanatic's original artists.

The Phillies' rights to the Phanatic expire on June 15.

If the lawsuit is settled before then, the Phillies will not continue with the changes.
