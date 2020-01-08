Final Eagles grade, offseason questions and predictions

The Eagles season came to an end at the Linc on Sunday, ending a season marred by injuries and inconsistent play.While the team fought to the end, a roster comprised of several contributors who were on the practice squad ultimately succumbed to Seattle. Now, the Birds face an offseason full of questions and ways to improve the talent.Former Eagle Ron Jaworski offers his final assessment of the 2019 Eagles in this week's Three and Out. Plus, his biggest question this offseason and which veteran wide receiver the team could bring to town.Final grade for the 2019 EaglesBiggest offseason questionBold prediction for the offseason