Lions-Eagles Preview: Must-win for the Birds?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions in Week 3 looking to rebound from a tough loss and a plethora of injuries. Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski and Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers examine the matchup from all sides and Jaws predicts the final score.

1st Down: Is this a must-win game with a tough stretch of schedule on the horizon?
2nd Down: Underrated QB Matthew Stafford
3rd down: What's wrong with the defense and should the Eagles trade for Jalen Ramsey?
Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.



