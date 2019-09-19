Lions-Eagles Preview: Must-win for the Birds?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5515545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions in Week 3 looking to rebound from a tough loss and a plethora of injuries. Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski and Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers examine the matchup from all sides and Jaws predicts the final score.Is this a must-win game with a tough stretch of schedule on the horizon?Underrated QB Matthew StaffordWhat's wrong with the defense and should the Eagles trade for Jalen Ramsey?