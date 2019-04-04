UPenn baseball player living with brain tumor trying to help others

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kevin Eaise's world was thrown into a panic in the blink of an eyeNearly 9 years ago during a Vineland Little League game, he was seeing double."I was seeing two balls, I was not sure what was going on," said Kevin.Within a week, doctors discovered a tumor. The 10-year-old immediately had brain surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Thankfully, the tumor was benign, but it was also inoperable because of its location, so the Monroeville, New Jersey native still lives with the tumor in his head.You would never know. He's made a full recovery and today he's one of the best freshman on the University of Pennsylvania's baseball team.The irony of it all --- every time Kevin takes the mound at Penn, he does it in the shadow of CHOP where he had his procedure and all of his appointments. It's a constant reminder how far he's come.Kevin is making a pitch to help others with the Easise Family Foundation, which has raised more than $500,000 for brain tumor research at CHOP.The pitcher hopes to strike out pediatric brain tumors, the second most common form of cancer among children.