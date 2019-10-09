Wayne Simmonds returns to Philadelphia to face off against Flyers

PHILADELPHA (WPVI) -- It's been a long wait for Flyers fans to see their team in person. The wait ends Wednesday night as the orange and black get set to face the rival New Jersey Devils.At Wednesday morning's skate-around, Captain Claude Giroux said, "There's a different feel to it and we feel like we have something to prove. The fans are going to be great."A packed house of over 19,000 is expected to attend.The game will also mark the return of Wayne Simmonds, the long-time fan favorite was traded away back in February. Simmonds played in 584 regular season games with the Flyers.Simmonds said he was excited to see his old teammates, but once the puck drops, it would "be all business."Jake Voracek was on the ice for many of Simmonds' games. He was asked if he would talk some trash to his good friend."Possible. It was on a daily basis when we were teammates so I'm sure it's going to happen when he's on the other team," Voracek said.