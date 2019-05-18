Wild ride for Phillies fan turned player, Phil Gosselin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's every Phillies fan's dream of playing for this team, and one month ago that dream came true for West Chester native Phil Gosselin, who used to have Darren Daulton posters on the wall of his room growing up.On Friday, Action News tagged along with Gosselin on his way to work via SEPTA.Just like many Phillies fans, Gosselin takes the subway to games."A lot easier than driving," he says.What a ride for the Malvern Prep grad.Gosselin grew up a big Phillies fan dreaming of playing for the team he roots for."It's crazy. I pinch myself," said Gosselin.A door opened this winter to come to the Phillies.Gosselin has made stops with five other teams but he hopes this stop, Broad and Pattison, will be his last."I think about being here tailgating, watching Utley, Rollins, Howard. I never thought it would happen," said Gosselin.Before the door closes, the 30-year-old wants to win a World Series and parade down Broad Street--his commute to work.