EATING CONTEST

Wing Bowl ends after 26 years

Wing Bowl 26. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After 26 years, a Philadelphia tradition has come to an end.

On Tuesday, organizers, radio station WIP, announced the end of its annual Wing Bowl competition.


The Wing Bowl, which began in 1993, was a staple of Super Bowl weekend.

For football fans in Philadelphia, it was a consolation prize for the Eagles not going to the Super Bowl.



This past Wing Bowl was a bit different, however, because the Birds were in the Super Bowl. (They won it, by the way).

The station said due to the fact the Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, there is no more need for the chicken wing eating extravaganza.

Wing Bowl 26 drew nearly 20,000 people to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnaw her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26


She topped the old wing-eating record of 444, set in 2015.

Wing Bowl has turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called "Wingettes."

Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 2, 2018.


