Cheesesteak Bowl: 50 competitors chow down in Delaware County for National Cheesesteak Day

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friday marks National Cheesesteak Day, and revelers from across the state decided to celebrate the best way they knew how: by eating cheesesteaks.

Delco's Steaks in Broomall, Delaware County, held its annual Cheesesteak Bowl to mark the occasion.

It's a competition among hungry enthusiasts to see who can eat the most Delcos, which are one-foot long cheesesteaks featuring 10 oz. of ribeye, cooper sharp, on a seeded Carangi roll, in 10 minutes.

Dan "Dan Rock" Nawrocki, 38, from West Chester, ate two-and-three-quarter Delcos in 10 minutes.

This won him the amateur division of the games to capture the championship belt and cash prize.

In the professional eaters division, Dan Kennedy, 40, of West Decatur, captured his third consecutive Cheesesteak Bowl win by defeating Molly Schuyler in an overtime round.

The two were tied at seven and a three quarter cheesesteaks after the 10 minute contest. Kennedy won by devouring a one-foot cheesesteak in one minute and nine seconds in overtime to keep his title.

Overall, 50 contestants competed in this year's Cheesesteak Bowl at the Marple Public House.

Delco's Steaks says it donated a portion of the proceeds from National Cheesesteak Day to the HEADStrong Foundation.